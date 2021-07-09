AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Bank Named for 2012 Olympics

(ATR) A sponsorship milestone for London 2012: naming of the first of a series of sponsors which organizers hope will contribute upwards of $1.5 billion the Games. London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe tells Around the Rings it may be the biggest Games-related development since the IOC vote in Singapore two years ago.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021

Lloyds TSB, the U.K.''s fourth-largest bank, was named the banking sponsor for the Games in a press conference. The announcement, a bit anti-climactic, came after months of apparently solid speculation that Lloyds had come to terms with London 2012.

Lloyds will use its brand in conjunction with the 2012 Games logo and as backers of Team GB for the next six years, including the Games in Beijing and the 2010 winter Olympics in Vancouver.

With strict limitations on use of the Olympic rings, reserved for worldwide sponsors, Lloyds will have to be creative in exploiting its status as the official 2012 bank.

It said it plans to highlight two themes – "youth and community" – using a series of open-air events across the UK. Promotions will take place in its 2,000 UK branches.

"This is a huge moment in the life of an organizing committee. It is probably the biggest moment since we won the bid in Singapore. It is indicative the confidence in the project and the outcome,” London 2012 chair Sebastian Coe told Around the Rings.

He added that the bank was a "trusted British brand" that beyond its financial contribution would assist LOCOG in spreading a positive Olympics message across the UK – not just in London - through its branches.

Sir Victor Blank, chairman of Lloyds TSB, said he hoped the Olympics endorsement would boost the morale of staff, many of whom will receive free tickets to the Games as part of their employers'''' deal. He says the sponsorship will be a good business proposition forthe bank.

"This deal will improve the bank''''s business and its bottom line as well as enhancing the brand through Beijing and London. We think we have a standard of service better than most and the Olympics will only improve this due to the enthusiasm of our 63,000 staff."

Lloyds has a sponsorship deal with Scotland''''s cricket team and just backed the Six Nations rugby union tournament. Asked whether he was concerned about negative associations with the Games such as budget overruns and construction problems, he said: "There may be internal squabbles but that does not take away from the enthusiasm of the majority of the public."

Former IOC marketing director Michael Payne tells ATR that to make the most of its Olympic sponsorship, Lloyds needs to form an Olympic team.

"They need to build a very strong inteernal management team that has the direct authroity of leadership to drive an Olympic program," Payne says, adding, "the ley to success is talent."

Negotiations led by London 2012 commercial director Chris Townsend are continuing with up to 60 other companies and further tier one sponsors are expected to be unveiled soon.

Companies thought to be close to a deal include BT and BP while Chinese textile firm Heng Yuan Xiang, which is sponsoring the Beijing Games, has told the London organizers it is interested in a deal.

LOCOG has put out tenders for sponsors in numerous categories. Partner companies will play one of the most important roles in delivering the Games, providing cash as well as technology, infrastructure, personnel and essential goods and services.

The commercial department targeted banking as the most cash-rich sector as its first priority. However sponsorship sources said it came down to a one-horse race once HSBC and Barclays – as revealed in The Independent - dropped out of the bidding. HSBC, which is heavily involved in golf sponsorship, did not see the value of the deal which offers very limited international exposure.

With reporting from London by Matthew Beard.

