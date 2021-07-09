Al-Qaeda Number One London Olympics Concern

(ATR) The head of security for the London 2012 calls al-Qaeda the top threat to the Games.At a Wednesday press conference, Tarique Ghaffur named al-Qaeda above organized crime, trafficking, and illegal immigration in his list of security concerns. Ghaffur, a London Police assistant commissioner and security director of the London Games, will oversee regular counterterrorism exercises in preparation for 2012. An estimated 9,000 police officers will patrol the Games. Leonidas A. Evangelids, Director of the Greek Center for Security Studies, and a veteran of the 2004 Olympic planning, agreed with Ghaffurs analysis. "With terrorism, single issue terrorist groups have become the No. 1 threat," Evangelidis said to the International Herald Tribune. Ghaffur also plans a central Olympic security database to track the more than 270,000 Games personnel, volunteers and workers involved in London 2012. Ghaffur, who has been head of security for six months, also plans extensive video surveillance.