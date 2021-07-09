AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Friday July 9, 2021
Adidas Sportswear for London Olympics

(ATR) With London icons and Olympic stars, Adidas has launched its sponsorship of the London Olympics.&nbsp;

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Julio de 2021
LONDON - SEPTEMBER 20: British track athletes Tyson Gay and Allyson Felix run on the Millenium Bridge with St. Pauls Cathedral in the background on September 20, 2007 in London, England. Adidas were announced as sponsors of London 2012 Olympics. (Photo byGetty Images for Adidas) *** Local Caption *** Allyson Felix;Tyson Gay
LONDON - SEPTEMBER 20: British track athletes Tyson Gay and Allyson Felix run on the Millenium Bridge with St. Pauls Cathedral in the background on September 20, 2007 in London, England. Adidas were announced as sponsors of London 2012 Olympics. (Photo byGetty Images for Adidas) *** Local Caption *** Allyson Felix;Tyson Gay

Adidas today was unveiled as London 2012's official sportswear partner in a deal worth an estimated $160 million.

It represents the biggest ever single event sponsorship investment by Adidas in the UK. The sportswear giant is the third top tier sponsor for the Olympics after Lloyds TSB and EDF Energy.

The launch in central London featured a host of international sports stars including world champion sprinters Tyson Gay and Allyson Felix, Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci and Olympic decathlete champion Daley Thompson.

To mark the deal, Adidas turned various parts of the capital into impromptu sports venues.

The Millennium Bridge became a 100m track, there was pole vaulting over London buses in Horse Guards Parade and gymnasts hung under Marble Arch. Judo took place in Covent Garden, there was fencing on the Centre Point and BMX bikes raced around a track floating on the River Thames.

The deal will also provide competition clothing for the British Olympic Association and British Paralympic Association in Vancouver 2010 and London 2012. Adidas will also provide sportswear to Games officials, London 2012 staff and volunteers.

“They are a perfect partner for us as we share many common goals, including a vision to reach out and inspire young people in the UK and beyond,” said LOCOG chair Sebastian Coe.

London 2012 organizers are in discussions to tie up deals for the other vacant tier one sponsorship categories which include oil and gas, automotive, telecommunications, airlines and clothing and homeware.

London 2012 hopes to fill the sponsorship slots before the Beijing Olympics.

With reporting from the U.K. by Mark Bisson.

A 205 años de la Independencia: un Congreso que abrió el camino

Los consejos de San Martín a los diputados para el 9 de Julio y las razones de su apuro por declarar la Independencia

"El amante", de Marguerite Duras: la vigencia de la gran novela erótica que se resiste a la cancelación

La autocrítica de Ricky Montaner por no elegir a una participante en La Voz Argentina: "Somos unos huevones"

Carlos Lampe se convirtió en el primer refuerzo de Vélez Sarsfield

