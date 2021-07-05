AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

Refugees receive Olympic support in Kazakhstan, as Kazakhstan NOC and UNESCO celebrate special children on Olympic Day

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and UNESCO in support of refugees in their desire to practice sports, giving them the opportunity to participate in educational programmes and sports events in Kazakhstan.

The MOU was signed by the NOC of Kazakhstan and the Regional Office for Central Asia of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. The two parties agreed to develop further cooperation within the framework of specific projects.

The agreement comes in the wake of this year’s International Olympic Day on 23 June, when UNESCO and the NOC of Kazakhstan celebrated children and adolescents with special needs.

This year, despite quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic, adolescents from the children’s hospice in Almaty were given the opportunity to meet their favourite athletes, tell their own stories and listen to others, recharging themselves with energy and motivation in the fight against the disease.

Meanwhile, according to tradition, 1,349 children born on Olympic Day in Kazakhstan received certificates, letters from the Olympians and gifts. The tradition, created by the NOC of Kazakhstan, honours babies born on 23 June each year.

The NOC of Kazakhstan is in solidarity with the International Olympic Committee in the development of the Olympic movement and sports in general, as a tool to promote the development and well-being of a person, and as a unifying force to strengthen peace, education, gender equality and sustainable development.

Referring to the refugees initiative, Timur Kulibayev, the NOC of Kazakhstan’s President, said: “We support the International Olympic Movement and share the UN’s humanitarian goals for refugees.

“The NOC of Kazakhstan is ready to take all necessary efforts so that children and youth who have found themselves far away from their homeland, can nevertheless continue to practise sports and realize their Olympic dreams.

“As a country committed to the Olympic principles of equality and non-discrimination, it is very important for Kazakhstan to provide support, especially during the global migration crisis and pandemic. With our intentions in this area, we show solidarity with the International Olympic Committee”.

In September 2017, the IOC established the Olympic Refugee Foundation to protect, develop and empower children and young people through sport. In addition, in October 2015, IOC President Thomas Bach announced the creation of a Refugee Olympic Team to compete at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and in October 2018, it was announced that a Refugee Team would also compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

International Olympic Day 2021

At the children’s hospice in Almaty, Serik Sapiev, Olympic champion and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, told the children about the main principles of the Olympic movement: honesty, justice and mutual understanding. She also stressed the key Olympic message: to fight and not to give up.

Meanwhile, gymnast Alina Adilkhanova, who was preparing to fly to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, held a masterclass in which she explained how the sporting principles of fair play and respect for opponents had helped her in her life.

About one and a half thousand parcels were packed in advance and sent to children born on Olympic Day in 237 maternity hospitals. They will reach every child - both in big cities and in the regions.

They were accompanied by this message from Kazakh athletes: “We wish you a very happy birthday! This day is special for us too - today is International Olympic Day, when we remind the whole country of the importance of unity, equality and respect for each other, the values that the Olympic world teaches us.

“It doesn’t matter if you end up becoming an athlete, we believe that in any position you will be a winner. You can become the best doctor, the best engineer, chef, or pilot. The main thing is to go in for sports and always believe in your dreams! Our Olympic family wishes you victories in any path you choose. Ak Zhol, Olympian!”

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan was actively involved in the action and carried out it together with the National Olympic Committee.

-ENDS-

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRKazakhstanNOCUNESCOOlympic Daypress releaserefugees

Últimas Noticias

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Casada con Carlos Fort, dueño de la fábrica Fel-Fort, vivía una vida lujosa pero anónima. Hasta que su hijo Ricardo comenzó a mostrar en un reality show su excéntrico y caro estilo de vida y también comenzó a ser conocida

Tragedia en Tigre: un nene de 10 años mató de un tiro de escopeta a su hermana de 5 años

Ambos chicos jugaban en la casa de un vecino de la zona de islas, que aseguró que el arma estaba escondida detrás de un armario. La nena murió en el acto. La fiscal Mariana Sayago no dispuso ninguna detención por el momento

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

Según fuentes internas, el rediseño costó “decenas de miles de libras” de los contribuyentes, algo que la empresa negó. Las variantes entre uno y otro son mínimas

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

Las autoridades aclararon que todavía no hay detenidos por la paliza mortal. Los investigadores revisan las cámaras de vigilancia y corroboran los testimonios de los presentes, mientras activistas convocaron a varias manifestaciones en rechazo al crimen de odio

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Tras la decisión de no competir en CABA, la titular del PRO, junto a Alfredo Cornejo y Maximiliano Ferraro, encabeza las negociaciones en los distritos en donde no hay acuerdo para presentar una lista de unidad en las próximas elecciones legislativas
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

Tragedia en Tigre: un nene de 10 años mató de un tiro de escopeta a su hermana de 5 años

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

“La gente me va a mantener su apoyo”: despreocupa a AMLO revocación de mandato

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

“¿Qué no se pudieron esperar?”: AMLO criticó la demolición del complejo Champlain en Miami

TELESHOW

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

José Manuel Zamacona murió de COVID-19 a pesar de estar completamente vacunado

Así fueron los últimos días de José Manuel Zamacona: “Comenzó como una gripita”

Murió Marta, la mamá de Ricardo Fort

DEPORTES

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Antoine Griezmann, la alternativa que baraja el Manchester City que puede contribuir a la renovación de Lionel Messi en Barcelona

Leo Borg debuta en Wimbledon: el hijo de la leyenda del tenis que tuvo un paso por el cine y busca continuar el legado de su padre

Roger Federer confirmó su presencia en Tokio y disputará por quinta vez los Juegos Olímpicos

Con dudas en todas las líneas, Argentina se prepara para enfrentar a Colombia: los 4 cambios que podría hacer Scaloni