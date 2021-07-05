Press Statement on the IWF Constitution Reform Congress

The draft constitution was discussed at length at the IWF Constitution Reform Congress which was held remotely on 30 June 2021. A majority of the Member Federations agreed that the draft constitution should serve as the basis for the IWF's future governance. As far as the fight against doping is concerned, the proposals submitted by WADA and the ITA were approved with the required majority of 2/3. In view of the abundant material to be considered, the Congress has been adjourned and will reconvene so as to be completed before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



