Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Press Statement on the IWF Constitution Reform Congress

Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

The draft constitution was discussed at length at the IWF Constitution Reform Congress which was held remotely on 30 June 2021. A majority of the Member Federations agreed that the draft constitution should serve as the basis for the IWF's future governance. As far as the fight against doping is concerned, the proposals submitted by WADA and the ITA were approved with the required majority of 2/3. In view of the abundant material to be considered, the Congress has been adjourned and will reconvene so as to be completed before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

El 43% de los fallecidos por la variante delta en el Reino Unido estaban completamente vacunados: las causas que analizan los experto

Sheinbaum, Ebrard, De la Fuente: AMLO destapó a sus predilectos para sustituirlo

Marta Fort, la mujer que tenía personalidad pero no identidad

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

