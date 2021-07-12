Olympic Newsdesk-Olympic Chief Heading Oil Ministry; Premier Athletics Meet

HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Olympic Chief Heading Oil Ministry; Premier Athletics Meet

(ATR) Iran's Olympic committee president has a new job... Prefontaine Classic takes place this weekend.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021
EUGENE, OR - JUNE 4 : Christin Wurth crosses the finish Line in 1st for the Women's 1500m during the 2005 Nike Prefontaine Classic Grand Prix on June 4, 2005 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Christin Wurth
EUGENE, OR - JUNE 4 : Christin Wurth crosses the finish Line in 1st for the Women's 1500m during the 2005 Nike Prefontaine Classic Grand Prix on June 4, 2005 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Christin Wurth

Iran Olympic Chief Heading Oil Ministry

Mohammad Ali Abadi, the president of the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is now the country’s oil minister.

Ali Abadi took over for president Mahmoud Ahmadenijad, who was serving as caretaker minister.

Iran’s chief export is oil, making the ministry appointment a plum political position. Reports say Ali Abadi is an ally of Ahmadenijad.

Iranian petroleum exports total more than $55 billion.

Ali Abadi was reelected to the NOCIRIran presidency 2008, and there is no word if he will step down from his Olympic post.

There will be no grace period for Ali Abadi, either. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has an ordinary meeting scheduled for next week.

Some in Iran did not great Ali Abadi warmly in his new role. The head of the energy committee in Iran’s parliament called him the "worst choice" for the job, according to Reuters.

Prefontaine Classic

The premier athletics meet in the United States takes place this weekend.

Known as the Prefontaine Classic, the meet is a part of the International Association of Athletics Federations "Diamond League" series of top athletics competitions.

Many of the world’s best athletes make the trek to Hayward Field at the University of Oregon’s campus in Eugene.

Saturday has the bulk of competition, with four long distance events scheduled for Friday.

Organizers say the fields "rival any Olympic or World Championships final" and they are correct. Numerous Olympic medalists are on the start lists. Dick Fosburry, Olympic legend and president of the World Olympians Association says he will visit—his first time in 20 years.

Track fans in the U.S. can catch action live on NBC, Saturday from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM Pacific Time.

Media Watch

The BBC interviews a spectator from the 1948 Olympics on his Games’ experience.

Written by Ed Hula III.

