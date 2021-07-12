LAUNCH OF BWF-UN BADMINTON FOR ALL VIDEO

The ongoing benefits of the BWF-UN Badminton For All Project are still in effect.

In 2017 and 2018, the BWF endeavoured to develop badminton activities in Benin, Ethiopia, Togo, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe through its Shuttle Time programme.

The project was in partnership with the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace (UNOSDP) and aimed to highlight the sport’s role as a low-cost, high-impact tool in humanitarian, developmental and peacebuilding efforts.

More than 45 tutors and 1,111 teachers were trained in the fundamental skills to be able to teach the sport, with around 60,500 children, including those with disabilities, participating in valuable badminton workshops.

The BWF has now released this video showcasing the impact of the project in Uganda.

WATCH: https://youtu.be/xLmXH-Jq9SI

Badminton For All is funded by a US$87,000 grant from the Republic of Korea and executed through the UNOSDP.

Utilising BWF Shuttle Time, the initiative aims to increase sports participation and physical activity in developing nations and emphasises the inclusion of persons with impairments.

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said the initiative represents the BWF’s vision of badminton as a global and inclusive sport for all.

"The Badminton for All Project has provided support to nine developing countries from the African region," Høyer said.

"The project has empowered these nine countries with the resources, equipment, and training needed to engage children with physical and intellectual disabilities in sport, through badminton.

"I would like to thank the Republic of Korea and the United Nations for their financial support and for their confidence in the BWF to deliver a successful and sustainable project."

President of Federation Ivoirienne de Badminton, Honore Zolobe, added: "This project is a divine work. It is proof of love that consolidates peace in the world."

In April, the BWF is launching a new project with the International Paralympic Committee and AGITOS Foundation to further develop Para badminton in the African region.

The project in Uganda is 18-28 April 2019 and coincides with the Uganda Para-Badminton International which is a qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Several activities will be conducted during the period including:

• Player Development Camp

• Coaches Workshop

• National Classifier Workshop

• Classification of new players

The BWF is committed to the development of Para badminton globally, which will be making its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

See attached the full BWF-UN Badminton For All Project report.

ENDS

*****

ABOUT BWF

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is the international governing body of the sport of badminton, recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). It was originally the International Badminton Federation (IBF) which was founded on 5 July, 1934, before being rechristened the Badminton World Federation in 2006.

The purpose and objectives of BWF include regulating, promoting, developing and popularising the sport of badminton throughout the world and organising, conducting and presenting international events at the highest level.

The BWF’s vision is to make badminton a leading global sport accessible to all – giving every child a chance to play for life. Its mission is to lead and inspire all stakeholders; to deliver entertainment through exciting events to drive fan experience; and to create innovative, impactful and sustainable development initiatives.

BWF has its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 189 Member Associations worldwide.

Poul-Erik Høyer is the BWF President and Thomas Lund is the BWF Secretary General.

Websites: www.bwfbadminton.com and www.bwfcorporate.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bwfbadminton

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear to be around the rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

25 Years at # 1: Your best source for news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com , for subscribers only