"Inspired by prospect and potential" of bid for Africa's first Commonwealth Games

As the Commonwealth Games Federation’s Evaluation Commission commences its final workshops and deliberations before concluding tomorrow, Thursday 30 April, the Commission Chairman, CGF Honorary Secretary Louise Martin CBE, said that the five-strong commission has been "inspired by the prospect and potential" of Durban’s bid to host Africa’s first Commonwealth Games.

The four-day visit has focused on analysing the detailed technical aspects of the bid that will support delivery of the Games in seven years time, meeting the Government and City partners who will be essential to the successful delivery of the Games and visiting numerous competition and non-competition venues and facilities, including the Durban International Conference Centre, the Moses Mabhida Stadium and the proposed site of the Athletes’ Village.

The next task for the Evaluation Commission is to prepare a Bid Evaluation Report, for presentation to all 71 nations and territories of the Commonwealth Games Federation membership no later than one month before the General Assembly in Auckland, New Zealand on September 2.

Evaluation Commission Chair Louise Martin CBE, said:

"We conclude our visit inspired by the prospect and potential of Durban’s bid to host the first Commonwealth Games on African soil. Plans are emerging well, further informed by the opportunity to hear first-hand the Bid team and stakeholders’ strategies and technical proposals to deliver the Games.

We leave Durban with a clear sense of opportunity - a deeper understanding of how they will optimize their plans and maximize the opportunities for young people, sport, business and communities from hosting Africa’s first Commonwealth Games. The alignment of the bid with the Country’s National Development Plan and the Province’s ambitions for youth engagement is particularly powerful.

Indeed, we are all inspired by the prospect and promise of young Durbanites, young South Africans, who in seven years time may come of age and inspire the citizens of this country as the stars of Team South Africa in 2022. Likewise, people at school today could in a few years be gaining new skills as volunteers or members of the workforce needed to put on this wonderful event.

We therefore celebrate and share the Durban bid team’s ambitions to stage an inspiring, inclusive and impactful Games in 2022, and will continue to work closely with them to support, develop and help evolve their proposals before the vote on 2 September."

Chairman of the Durban 2022 Commonwealth Games Bid Committee, Mark Alexander, said:

"The mission of the Durban Commonwealth Bid Committee is to deliver world class venues, facilities, infrastructure and transport for the Commonwealth Games in 2022, on time, within budget and to leave a legacy for future generations. We have had robust and detailed discussions with the Evaluation Commission and are confident that our plans for hosting a successful Games in 2022 will meet the exacting standards set by the CGF.

The Commission has witnessed a Bid City that is passionate and committed to hosting the Games in 2022 and our plans are geared towards making it an exceptional showcase for the City of Durban as a world class sporting destination of choice."

Tubby Reddy, CEO of the Durban Bid Committee said:

"In our interactions with the CGF, we have impressed upon them that Durban will deliver a world-class event, on time and within a strict budget. All our venues are fit for purpose and with projected upgrades these will be amongst the best in the world. Our primary objective is to ensure that health, safety and security, sustainability and our legacy projects and programmes are of the highest standards.

What we are presenting to the CGF is a unique model for future Games. Our concept of a compact Games means that many of the sporting events will be held with a 2.5km precinct of the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which will be the main focus of the Games."

In addition to the Chair, Louise Martin, the Evaluation Commission also comprises David Grevemberg, Chief Executive, Commonwealth Games Federation and former Glasgow 2014 CEO; Andrew Ryan, Executive Director, ASOIF (The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations) and former Glasgow 2014 and current Gold Coast 2018 Coordination Commission member; Ian Hooper, Director of Sport and Special Projects, Glasgow Life and Maxwell de Silva, Secretary General, Sri Lankan Commonwealth Games Association and National Olympic Committee.

