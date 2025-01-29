TEST | AMP VIDEO ESPN

En un comunicado difundido en redes sociales, los familiares agradecieron el apoyo recibido: “El abrazo cálido, el amor y la fuerza que nos han enviado desde todo Israel y el mundo nos fortalecen y nos acompañan en estos momentos de crisis”
A woman holds a child up to a picture of hostages of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, on the day of their funeral procession, at a public square dedicated to hostages in Tel Aviv, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Shir Torem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Israelis gather as a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way as part of the funeral procession in Ashkelon, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Decenas de personas acuden a la Plaza de los Rehenes, en el centro de Tel Aviv, para seguir en directo la retransmisión del funeral. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
A member of the Bibas family gestures to people outside as they travel in a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, making its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession, near Kibbutz Reim, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of the Bibas family gestures to people outside as they travel in a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, making its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession, near Kibbutz Reim, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man plays shofar next to Israeli soldiers on the day a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession, in Kibbutz Reim, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis gather on the day of the funeral procession of Shiri, 32, and her two children, Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis hold Israeli flags as a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way as part of their funeral procession in Ashkelon, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A drone view shows Israelis gathering on the day of a funeral procession for Shiri, 32, and her two children, Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Israelis gather as a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 Months Old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An Israeli woman reacts during a funeral procession for Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis react during a funeral procession for Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis place their hand on a vehicle as a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 Months Old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli woman reacts on the day of a funeral procession for Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad