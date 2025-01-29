TEST | AMP VIDEO ESPN

Últimas NoticiasDeportesTecnologíaEntretenimientoTendenciasQué Puedo VerLeamosESPN
En un comunicado difundido en redes sociales, los familiares agradecieron el apoyo recibido: “El abrazo cálido, el amor y la fuerza que nos han enviado desde todo Israel y el mundo nos fortalecen y nos acompañan en estos momentos de crisis”

A woman holds a child
A woman holds a child up to a picture of hostages of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, on the day of their funeral procession, at a public square dedicated to hostages in Tel Aviv, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Shir Torem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Israelis gather as a convoy
Israelis gather as a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way as part of the funeral procession in Ashkelon, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Decenas de personas acuden a
Decenas de personas acuden a la Plaza de los Rehenes, en el centro de Tel Aviv, para seguir en directo la retransmisión del funeral. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
A member of the Bibas
A member of the Bibas family gestures to people outside as they travel in a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, making its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession, near Kibbutz Reim, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of the Bibas
A member of the Bibas family gestures to people outside as they travel in a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, making its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession, near Kibbutz Reim, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man plays
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man plays shofar next to Israeli soldiers on the day a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession, in Kibbutz Reim, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis gather on the day
Israelis gather on the day of the funeral procession of Shiri, 32, and her two children, Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Ashkelon, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis hold Israeli flags as
Israelis hold Israeli flags as a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way as part of their funeral procession in Ashkelon, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A drone view shows Israelis
A drone view shows Israelis gathering on the day of a funeral procession for Shiri, 32, and her two children, Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Israelis gather as a convoy
Israelis gather as a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 Months Old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An Israeli woman reacts during
An Israeli woman reacts during a funeral procession for Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis react during a funeral
Israelis react during a funeral procession for Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis place their hand on
Israelis place their hand on a vehicle as a convoy carrying the coffins of Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 Months Old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, makes its way to be buried as part of their funeral procession in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli woman reacts on
An Israeli woman reacts on the day of a funeral procession for Shiri, 32, and her two children Kfir, 9 months old, and Ariel, 4, of the Bibas family, who were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and then killed in Gaza, in Rishon Le'Zion, Israel February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

El antes y después de los incendios que arrasan California

Al menos cinco personas han muerto en los devastadores incendios forestales en Los Ángeles

El antes y después de

Tablas de posiciones Argentina

Infobae

SUPPORT TEST: COMPOSER 2.0 MARTES 17 Cortes de luz en el verano: los datos que miran el Gobierno y las empresas

SupportTest: Las mayores precipitaciones en Brasil y la posibilidad de temperaturas más benignas aliviaron el panorama hacia adelante. En el sector igual se mantienen en alerta y ponen el ojo en la zona más poblada del país

SUPPORT TEST: COMPOSER 2.0 MARTES

Steve Wozniak asegura que la

Steve Wozniak asegura que la IA no es realmente inteligente: “no piensa, solo toma cosas de otros lados y las organiza”

Día del Bailarín: ¿por qué se celebra hoy, 28 de febrero en Argentina, y quién fue Jorge Donn?

Crimen de Kim Gómez: los padres de la nena llegaron al juzgado en medio de una protesta por Justicia

Neuroscience Next 2025: las conclusiones de la cumbre de expertos en Alzheimer que se desarrolló en Buenos Aires

El Gobierno eliminó cobros duplicados de impuestos para abaratar la importación: qué impacto tendrá en los consumidores

En el último mes, Estados

En el último mes, Estados Unidos deportó entre cinco y diez ciudadanos bolivianos

Diferencias clave entre la “tarjeta dorada” de Trump y la visa EB-5: costos, requisitos y beneficios

Mel Gibson culpa a Newsom y Bass por la crisis de incendios en Los Ángeles: “¿Les importa un comino California?"

Agenda de la NBA: Cavaliers visitan a los Celtics y todos los partidos de hoy 28 de febrero

Neuroscience Next 2025: las conclusiones de la cumbre de expertos en Alzheimer que se desarrolló en Buenos Aires

Con Gago bajo la lupa,

Con Gago bajo la lupa, Boca Juniors buscará levantarse ante Rosario Central, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Fórmula 1, último día de pretemporada en Bahréin: en una jornada accidentada, Verstappen es el más rápido

Las dos insólitas banderas rojas en los test de pretemporada en la Fórmula 1

Los seis entrenadores de Boca Juniors en la era Riquelme: de la extensa etapa de Russo a la inestable estadía de Gago

La inédita anécdota que reveló Neymar con Lionel Messi: cómo le enseñó a patear penales