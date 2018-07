Exclusive video. This baby boy was quite the story. @MiamiBeachPD say an off duty @myNMBPolice officer kicked his mom in the stomach causing her to go into premature labor. The father speaks to us. @myNMBPolice has had no comment. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/RU4Ri6g1Aa

— Rosh Lowe (@rloweon7) July 26, 2018