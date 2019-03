Threat of arrest to @leopoldolopez is very real#MaduroRegime looking to deny @jguaido of key advisors & supporters to sap his efforts of energy & capacity

It’s why they arrested his Chief of Staff.

Next may be his political mentor & leader of @VoluntadPopular https://t.co/qFPYWtEPQA

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 27, 2019