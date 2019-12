UNDATED -- BC-MODERN-LOVE-SUBWAY-CRUSH-ART-NYTSF -- We met on the train, married and had two boys who resembled him. I had no idea how much that resemblance would rebuild me. (Brian Rea/The New York Times) -- FOR USE ONLY WITH WELL STORY SLUGGED BC-MODERN-LOVE-SUBWAY-CRUSH-ART-NYTSF BY ZOE FISHMAN FOR DEC. 20, 2019 -- ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --