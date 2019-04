Happy #WorldPangolinDay!

This pup was born at our Wildlife Release Station. Mother, Lucy, lost two feet after getting caught in a poacher's snare. Father, Thom, was brought to WRS in May 2018 after escaping a wildlife trader. When ready he will be released

*Video by Jeremy Holden pic.twitter.com/G3L3BXpMDT

