The Google Cloud platform (Google Cloud Platform) is falling in several regions of the world. As a result of this problem, Spotify, Snapchat and other companies that use the service are also experiencing problems.
The first incident was reported at 12:25 PST and, as can be seen in the operation panel , this problem affected Stackdriver, Cloud Networking, Machine Learning and the App Engine.
The Google Cloud platform groups different cloud computing or cloud computing services in one place. In this sense, it offers storage options, data processing, automatic learning services, as well as other administration and programming tools.
It is a service that is designed for companies, computer developers, is open source and uses the base infrastructure, data analysis and the Google machine learning system.
"The problem that affects some of our Google Cloud platform services has already been detected and should be resolved for everyone from 12:48 p.m. Pacific time," reported from Google to Infobae .
