Corte de Luz en Lima y Callao hoy 9 de mayo: distritos, zonas y horarios

La empresa Enel realizará cortes de luz desde las primeras horas de hoy lunes 9 de mayo. Por ello es importante que se mantenga atento y lea la siguiente nota si su distrito y zona está incluido dentro de los trabajos de mantenimiento que realizará la empresa.

LUNES 09-05-2022

LIMA CERCADO 01:00 – 02:00

AV ABANCAY CDRA 2, 3, JR HUALLAGA CDRA 4, 5.

LIMA CERCADO 02:30 – 03:30

JR ANDAHUAYLAS CDRA 6, 7, 8, 10, JR AYACUCHO CDRA 4, JR HUALLAGA CDRA 6.

LIMA CERCADO 04:00 – 05:00

JR MIRO QUESADA CDRA 8, 9, JR PARURO CDRA 6, 9. LIMA

CERCADO 05:30 – 06:30 BARRIOS ALTOS JR CANGALLO CDRA 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, JR CUZCO 6, 8, 9, 10, JR HUANTA CDRA 8, 9, 10, JR JUNIN CDRA 10, JR MIROQUESADA CDRA 8, 9, 10, JR PUNO CDRA 18, PASAJE PRIVADO CDRA 10.

VENTANILLA 08:30 – 17:30

COOP. SANTA FE MZ A, A1, B, C, C1, D, E, F, G, H, I, K, L, A.H VIRGEN DEL FATIMA MZ A, B, C, D, E, E1, F, F1, G, I, Z, A.H KENJI FUJIMORI MZ A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, COOP. MONTECARLO MZ A, B, C, D, K, A.H SUSANA HIGUSHI MZ A, B, C, F, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, T, U, V, A.H LAS VIÑAS DE ANGAMOS MZ I, J, O, A.H HEROES DEL CENEPA MZ A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H

VENTANILLA 9:30 – 11:00

URB SATELITE MZ 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 64, V, V36, V38, V41, V42, CA LAS DALIAS CDRA 3, 4, 5, CA LOS FICUS CDRA 5.

CARABAYLLO 11:30 – 13:00

URB SAN PEDRO DE CARABAYLLO MZ A, B, C, D, E, F, CA MIGUEL GRAU CDRA 1, 2, 3. VENTANILLA 12:00 – 13:30 URB PEDRO CUEVA VASQUEZ CALLE 2, 9, 11, 12, 13, MZ L.

COMAS 14:30 – 16:00

PUEBLO JOVEN AÑO NUEVO MZ A, A5, A6, B, B5, B6, AV TUPAC AMARU CDRA 50, 76, JR CARLOS MOORE CDRA 1, 76, JR ANGEL MORALES CDRA 5, 7, COOP. SAN HILARION MZ L5, N, N5, JR FRANCISCO MORENO CDRA 1, 2.

VENTANILLA 15:00 – 16:30

URB PEDRO CUEVA VASQUEZ MZ A, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, S, Z. HUAURA 10:00 – 15:00 URB. DOMINGO MANDAMIENTO SIPÁN – FONAVI, UBICADO EN EL DISTRITO DE HUACHO

¿POR QUÉ HAY CORTE DE LUZ?

Hay cuatro principales razones por las que Enel Perú programa el corte de energía eléctrica: por mantenimiento, por averías imprevistas, por deuda o por riesgo eléctrico.

Por mantenimiento: Es para ganatizar la calidad del servicio. Se realizan trabajos de mantenimiento y renovación de todas sus instalaciones, por ello se dan cortes temporales del suministro eléctrico en algunos distritos, en fechas y horarios predeterminados.

Averías imprevistas: Se atienden cualquier eventualidad o siniestro presentado en las instalaciones eléctricas, ya sea por motivos de fuerza mayor o daños ocasionados por terceros.

Por deuda: Se efectúa cuando el cliente no ha pagado sus recibos de luz de Enel a tiempo.

Por riesgo eléctrico: Se realiza de manera preventiva en situaciones en donde se pone en riesgo la integridad de las personas. Para evitarlo no manipular el medidor de luz sin autorización, no hacer conexiones clandestinas (no autorizadas por la red matriz) y no vender energía a otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO: