COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Lunes 9 de Mayo de 2022
Perú Últimas NoticiasDeportesEntretenimientoPolítica
Perú

Corte de Luz en Lima y Callao hoy 9 de mayo: distritos, zonas y horarios

Conoce dónde y desde qué hora se producirán los cortes de energía eléctrica para hoy lunes

9 de Mayo de 2022
Corte de Luz en Lima y Callao hoy 9 de mayo: distritos, zonas y horarios
Corte de Luz en Lima y Callao hoy 9 de mayo: distritos, zonas y horarios

La empresa Enel realizará cortes de luz desde las primeras horas de hoy lunes 9 de mayo. Por ello es importante que se mantenga atento y lea la siguiente nota si su distrito y zona está incluido dentro de los trabajos de mantenimiento que realizará la empresa.

LUNES 09-05-2022

LIMA CERCADO 01:00 – 02:00

AV ABANCAY CDRA 2, 3, JR HUALLAGA CDRA 4, 5.

LIMA CERCADO 02:30 – 03:30

JR ANDAHUAYLAS CDRA 6, 7, 8, 10, JR AYACUCHO CDRA 4, JR HUALLAGA CDRA 6.

LIMA CERCADO 04:00 – 05:00

JR MIRO QUESADA CDRA 8, 9, JR PARURO CDRA 6, 9. LIMA

CERCADO 05:30 – 06:30 BARRIOS ALTOS JR CANGALLO CDRA 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, JR CUZCO 6, 8, 9, 10, JR HUANTA CDRA 8, 9, 10, JR JUNIN CDRA 10, JR MIROQUESADA CDRA 8, 9, 10, JR PUNO CDRA 18, PASAJE PRIVADO CDRA 10.

VENTANILLA 08:30 – 17:30

COOP. SANTA FE MZ A, A1, B, C, C1, D, E, F, G, H, I, K, L, A.H VIRGEN DEL FATIMA MZ A, B, C, D, E, E1, F, F1, G, I, Z, A.H KENJI FUJIMORI MZ A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, COOP. MONTECARLO MZ A, B, C, D, K, A.H SUSANA HIGUSHI MZ A, B, C, F, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, T, U, V, A.H LAS VIÑAS DE ANGAMOS MZ I, J, O, A.H HEROES DEL CENEPA MZ A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H

VENTANILLA 9:30 – 11:00

URB SATELITE MZ 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 64, V, V36, V38, V41, V42, CA LAS DALIAS CDRA 3, 4, 5, CA LOS FICUS CDRA 5.

CARABAYLLO 11:30 – 13:00

URB SAN PEDRO DE CARABAYLLO MZ A, B, C, D, E, F, CA MIGUEL GRAU CDRA 1, 2, 3. VENTANILLA 12:00 – 13:30 URB PEDRO CUEVA VASQUEZ CALLE 2, 9, 11, 12, 13, MZ L.

COMAS 14:30 – 16:00

PUEBLO JOVEN AÑO NUEVO MZ A, A5, A6, B, B5, B6, AV TUPAC AMARU CDRA 50, 76, JR CARLOS MOORE CDRA 1, 76, JR ANGEL MORALES CDRA 5, 7, COOP. SAN HILARION MZ L5, N, N5, JR FRANCISCO MORENO CDRA 1, 2.

VENTANILLA 15:00 – 16:30

URB PEDRO CUEVA VASQUEZ MZ A, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, S, Z. HUAURA 10:00 – 15:00 URB. DOMINGO MANDAMIENTO SIPÁN – FONAVI, UBICADO EN EL DISTRITO DE HUACHO

¿POR QUÉ HAY CORTE DE LUZ?

Hay cuatro principales razones por las que Enel Perú programa el corte de energía eléctrica: por mantenimiento, por averías imprevistas, por deuda o por riesgo eléctrico.

Por mantenimiento: Es para ganatizar la calidad del servicio. Se realizan trabajos de mantenimiento y renovación de todas sus instalaciones, por ello se dan cortes temporales del suministro eléctrico en algunos distritos, en fechas y horarios predeterminados.

Averías imprevistas: Se atienden cualquier eventualidad o siniestro presentado en las instalaciones eléctricas, ya sea por motivos de fuerza mayor o daños ocasionados por terceros.

Por deuda: Se efectúa cuando el cliente no ha pagado sus recibos de luz de Enel a tiempo.

Por riesgo eléctrico: Se realiza de manera preventiva en situaciones en donde se pone en riesgo la integridad de las personas. Para evitarlo no manipular el medidor de luz sin autorización, no hacer conexiones clandestinas (no autorizadas por la red matriz) y no vender energía a otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

COVID-19: Profesora se niega a vacunarse y padres exigen solución
Cómo detectar y prevenir el ciberacoso o cyberbullying
De las aulas a las redes sociales: qué hemos aprendido sobre el bullying luego del confinamiento y cuáles son los desafíos pendientes

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

PERU-NOTICIASEnelcorte de luzLimaCallaosuspensión del servicio

MÁS LEIDAS AMÉRICA

Los edificios europeos proyectan la bandera de Ucrania en sus fachadas para celebrar el Día de Europa

El 9 de mayo se celebra esta festividad desde 1985 y es en recuerdo a la Declaración Schuman, del ministro francés que impulso la comunidad Europea del Carbón y del Acero, que es el origen de la Unión Europea

Senamhi: conozca el pronóstico del tiempo para el lunes 9 de mayo de 2022

La entidad señaló que se espera cielo cielo nublado parcial en las primeras horas de la mañana variando a cielo con nubes dispersas.

Un ataque ruso sobre una escuela dejó dos muertos y 60 desaparecidos en Lugansk

Hasta 90 personas se encontraban refugiadas en ese centro educativo, que se derrumbó a consecuencia de los bombardeos, mientras que 30 lograron ser rescatadas

Las escuelas de Escocia enseñan cómo organizar empresas sociales que atienden problemas comunitarios

En marzo de 2021, el Gobierno escocés puso en marcha la primera experiencia de enseñanza curricular de organización y puesta en marcha de empresas sociales para todos los alumnos de su sistema educativo. En tres años se espera que los estudiantes de todos los niveles hayan tenido la oportunidad de pensar negocios destinados a atender problemas ambientales y de sus comunidades para difundir una nueva filosofía empresarial que se está multiplicando por el mundo y propone anteponer las necesidades sociales al lucro

Los 10 mitos y verdades de Winning Time, la serie furor que cuenta cómo se creó la dinastía ganadora de los Lakers de Magic Johnson

La ficción, que en su primera temporada recreó la llegada de Jerry Buss como nuevo propietario del equipo y el desembarco del histórico base, hizo algunos cambios en la historia verdadera de cómo se sucedieron los hechos en una de las franquicias más icónicas de la NBA
 MAS NOTICIAS
TE PUEDE INTERESAR

Caso Debanhi: Gustavo Soto, señalado como “El Jaguar”, confesó ser hermano del dueño de Alcosa

Gustavo Soto

Entre lágrimas, Amber Heard relató cómo fue violada por Johnny Depp con una botella rota

Depp v Heard defamation lawsuit at County Circuit Court in Fairfax

Los memes que dejó la derrota del Canelo Álvarez contra Dmitry Bivol

memes Canelo vs Bivol

WhatsApp tiene nueva actualización : reacciones con emojis y archivos compartidos de hasta 2 GB

Whatsapp actualización

John Wayne Gacy, la voz detrás del payaso asesino

Conversaciones con asesinos: Las cintas de John Wayne Gacy (Netflix)

Los efectos secundarios no conocidos de tener un perro, según la ciencia

An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command plays with her dog during sunset at a beach as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds, in Ashkelon

MUNDO

Los edificios europeos proyectan la bandera de Ucrania en sus fachadas para celebrar el Día de Europa

Los edificios europeos proyectan la bandera de Ucrania en sus fachadas para celebrar el Día de Europa

Senamhi: conozca el pronóstico del tiempo para el lunes 9 de mayo de 2022

Un ataque ruso sobre una escuela dejó dos muertos y 60 desaparecidos en Lugansk

Sergio Gutiérrez Luna respaldó desaparición del INE con Reforma Electoral de AMLO

El presidente de Corea del Sur pidió reiniciar el diálogo con el régimen de Kim Jong-un en su discurso de despedida

DEPORTES

Los 10 mitos y verdades de Winning Time, la serie furor que cuenta cómo se creó la dinastía ganadora de los Lakers de Magic Johnson

Los 10 mitos y verdades de Winning Time, la serie furor que cuenta cómo se creó la dinastía ganadora de los Lakers de Magic Johnson

El penal de River, una hipotética final con Boca y dardo a las autoridades de la Copa de La Liga: 13 frases de Gallardo tras el triunfo ante Platense

Chivas goleó a Pumas y definió los cuartos de final de la Liga MX

El mensaje de Bivol después de derrotar al Canelo Álvarez: “No me siento rey”

La lupa sobre el penal que le dio el triunfo a River Plate ante Platense: por qué estuvo bien sancionado

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Silvia Pinal ya estrenó su musical infantil: “Le da salud subirse al escenario”

Silvia Pinal ya estrenó su musical infantil: “Le da salud subirse al escenario”

Christian Nodal en Centroamérica: entre una misteriosa joven y su aparatosa caída

Filmes para ver esta noche en Disney+ España

Ranking Disney+: las películas más vistas este día por el público peruano

Sergio Mayer al fin habló sobre Luis de Llano: “Tendrá que pagar”

TENDENCIAS

¿Cara ovalada o cuadrada?: quiénes son los más agresivos, según la ciencia

¿Cara ovalada o cuadrada?: quiénes son los más agresivos, según la ciencia

¿Qué es la fibromialgia y cuáles son sus síntomas?

Cómo lucir una mirada brillante en 3 pasos: causas, prevención y tratamientos para las ojeras

¿Se terminaron las “citas tradicionales”?: en solo 1 de cada 3 encuentros heterosexuales el hombre invitó a la mujer

Las 6 razones por las que se deben evitar las dietas para bajar de peso, según los expertos