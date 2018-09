Powerful and dangerous Super Typhoon #Mangkhut remains on a collision course with Luzon in the northern #Philippines. The Category 5 storm has sustained winds near 167 mph (269 kph) and an enormous eye, seen here from the Himawari-8 satellite. #OmpongPH pic.twitter.com/RJ7N6HSxr0

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 14, 2018