We moved Penny and Lucy over to @sgtpeppersfriends today😭❤️ it’s been something we’ve been planning to do for over a year and today it finally happened. Dennis is super (and I mean super!) allergic to the goats and it’s been a struggle for him to constantly be sneezing when he enters the garden (and it sucks for him to be unable to play or interact with the goats ofc). And for them to have a bigger space and big huge rocks to climb and volunteers to play with is probably much better for them long term... But I feel super sad. Not having them right outside our door every day is going to take some getting used to. The first thing Lea Luna does in the morning is greet them❤️ ⁣ ⁣ I was looking through old photos and found these shots of Penny Lane... This was a fun time but I SO regret making goat yoga a thing. If you take part in classes like that promise you make sure to know that it’s not happening at goat farms where the animals are exploited for their milk or slaughtered for their meat! Goats are friends! Not food! And I think yoga is best practiced without a goat on your back (trust me - I’m the expert)😅😂 ⁣ ⁣ We’ll be visiting our girls every week. And if you’re in Aruba, stop by @sgtpeppersfriends to support the foundation and say hi! (make an appointment before you come) x @penny_thegoat #pennylane #lucyintheskywithdiamonds #goats #animalrescue