Bolivian riot police and soldiers clash with supporters of Bolivia's ex-President Evo Morales during a protest against the interim government in Sacaba, Chapare province, Cochabamba department on November 15, 2019. - Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez said Friday that exiled ex-president Evo Morales would have to "answer to justice" over election irregularities and government corruption if he returns. (Photo by STR / AFP)