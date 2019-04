A Mexican beer company created an ad campaign saying “orgullosamente indio” (“proudly indigenous”) featuring mostly light skinned people. Of course Mexican social media wasn’t having it. Feels as similar a marketing fail as #Pepsi’s Kendall Jenner moment… #orgullosamenteIndio pic.twitter.com/hZWBulFnjr

— Christina Anagnos (@Christina_UGC) October 3, 2018