Argentina's President Mauricio Macri welcomes the highest representatives of the member countries in Costa Salguero, on the coast of Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital.

The agenda also includes the taking group photo of the participants, although the delayed arrival of German Chancellor Angela Merkel may postpone it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

g20

