The Bundeswehr itself isn't in great shape, either. To the amusement of the world, Germany's military made headlines a few years ago for replacing machine guns with broomsticks during a NATO exercise because of a lack of equipment. The headlines weren't exaggerated. Earlier this year, an internal watchdog described the German military as virtually "not deployable for collective defense." Only a few of the country's tanks, helicopters and planes are combat-ready, and pilots have at times had to resort to private automobile clubs' choppers to practice. Germany approved a boosted defense budget this year, but any trend reversal will take a lot longer.