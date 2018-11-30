U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday there were some good signs on talks with China ahead of his meeting with Xi Jinping on Saturday.
"We're working very hard. If we could make a deal that would be good. I think they want to. I think we'd like to. We'll see," he said, adding his staff was preparing for the Saturday night dinner with Xi.
Trump has imposed tariffs on more than $250 billion in Chinese imports to the US so far this year, demanding that Beijing ends what he considers unfair trade practices. In response, China imposed its own tariffs on $110 billion in US goods.
If Trump were to target the remaining $267 billion worth of Chinese imports as well, as he has threatened to do, he would hit Apple iPhones and laptops, which are produced in China.
"China should change its practices and come into the community of responsible trading nations," said the White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, ahead of the G20 Summit. He added that the US economy would be able to weather a trade war much better than China: "We are in a position to deal with it and handle it very well."
Reuters
