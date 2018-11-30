The US President, Donald Trump, snubbed the Argentine organization of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, and the rest of the permanent members of the international forum, by skipping the only private meeting among heads of states.
"Here we can speak frankly", Mr. Macri said regarding the G20 Summit, and the leaders' retreat is the perfect opportunity for a face-to-face communication among the dignitaries. There are no diplomats or counsellors during that key meeting, which Mr. Trump skipped.
The US president arrived just in time to be part of the family photo, an event that took place after the private meeting, two hours later.
Media did not take note of his absence because Mr. Trump appeared to be very happy while the picture was taken. However, he did not show up at the leaders' retreat. Official sources said to Infobae that this was the way it was intended, due to his very busy schedule, but it was not communicated in advance.
