US President Donald Trump arrived Thursday in Buenos Aires for the Group of 20 summit, where he will hold a high-stakes meeting with China but has vowed to snub Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Air Force One landed just after 10:00 pm (0100 GMT Friday) in Argentina's capital on the eve of the two-day gathering of the world's 20 top economic powers amid high tensions over global trade.
Trump injected fresh drama into the meeting on his trip south when he canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russia's seizure of Ukrainian vessels.
The president canceled on Putin not long after his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed he had lied to Congress to cover up that he was negotiating a real estate deal in Moscow on Trump's behalf during the Republican presidential primary in 2016.
Trump faces a series of diplomatic challenges at the G-20, most notably whether he can strike an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease trade tensions that have rattled financial markets.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Source AP and AFP
