The most important men and women in the world will participate in the G20 Summit on the property of Costa Salguero. There are 23,000 square kilometers that will house leaders such as Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, among others. Infobae toured the property and the exclusive area for presidents.
The property will be strictly monitored and will be separated into three zones: yellow, blue and red. To the yellow one will have access the 2,600 accredited media: journalists, photographers and cameramen. Also there will be a "mixed zone", where journalists can conduct interviews with foreign delegations and attend press conferences.
In the blue zone, you will find the delegates. In here will be working the teams of each of the 20 permanent members, the guests and the international organizations. And to the red one, only the leaders and their close groups have access. "The head of state plus eight," they explained to Infobae.
Now, as in any event of such importance, there are some privileged who can move around the exclusive zones. In this case, those who are at the top are the leaders. They have some presidential pins with the G20 logo. This free pass enables them to move more freely.
The summit will begin at 9:15 on November 30, with the arrival of the first leaders. With their pins on, they will enter in batches through the Red Pavilion, which is number 3. The order is still unknown, and the one that is planned but not released can change due to agenda or security issues.
While the president begins his journey on the red carpet (about 10 meters), his circle will do the same on the side a more austere area, covered by banners of the G20. The idea is that they follow their boss, but that, in the image that will be transmitted live, the leader enters alone.
Once inside, they will be formally presented and the official greeting of Mauricio Macri will arrive. Then, the work agenda begins.
The first thing they will have is a private and secret meeting, which is called "the retreat", then the famous family photo and then the first of the plenary sessions.
Macri toured Costa Salguero last Monday
The room prepared for these sessions, which will be four in the whole summit, is impressive. It is an immense round table, with the G20 logo in a three-dimensional setting in the center. Macri will lead the meeting, and the rest of the leaders will be located alphabetically around him. The Argentine president has a computer in his post that will indicate the orders of the presidents and he will be the one to enable his microphones.
In a concentric way, behind the table, there are three rings of individual desks for the teams of the leaders. Each country is entitled to three staff members except the ones from the troika, Germany – which chaired the G20 in 2017 – and Japan – which will do so in 2019 -, which have the possibility of adding a fourth one. Regional organizations have the right to two and the president, in this case Argentina, to eight.
The leaders will have lunch Friday and Saturday in that same room, at the round table. And according to Infobae, several delegations requested permission to "verify the cooking process" of the food. They fear that food can be adulterated.
It did not extend what countries made the formal request, but it is not extraordinary. In other summits the same happened and its a respond to security measures. There are some leaders whom are more strict than others. From Argentina they were guaranteed that they will be able to verify the process and, until then, they all pondered the predisposition of the host.
Between the sessions the leaders will have their pull aside, as diplomacy calls parallel meetings to a larger event. For that, they will use specially conditioned rooms and they will have to decide if they prefer spaces set with armchairs arranged in pairs, so that an interpreter facilitates the conversation; or the traditional long tables. They will also have a "resting" space with with armchairs or coffee tables.
Under the auspices of an austere G20, the Costa Salguero site is still fully armed and, less than 48 hours before it starts, Infobae was able to see dozens of workers – all with a gray credential that identifies them for their work, in full action.
For Infobae's complete coverage of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina: www.infobae.com/america/g20-summit-2018/
READ MORE:
Comentarios