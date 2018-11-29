Swift action served to stoke the engine of the world economy to get it moving again. The United States, for example, strengthened its monetary and fiscal policies, reducing interest rates to a record low, while at the same time rolling out the largest ever stimulus package of 700 billion U.S. dollars. Across the Pacific, China unveiled its own stimulus package of 4 trillion yuan, about 580 billion U.S. dollars, aimed at reviving its economy, which in turn helped stabilize the world economy. A prompt injection of liquidity into the financial sector averted the trend of contraction, and kept the boat of the world economy afloat. The maxim remains, help others to help themselves. Since then, China has continued to contribute more than a third of world economic growth, according to the World Bank.