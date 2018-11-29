The official agenda starts on Friday 30 November at 10.00 am, when leaders arrive at the Summit venue, Costa Salguero, a site located along the Río de la Plata. At 12.30 pm, after a closed-door retreat session, President Macri will open the plenary sessions, which will be held under the slogan "A fair and sustainable future." Macri's opening remarks will be streamed live on the G20 YouTube channel. With a focus on the core messages of "Putting people first" and "Building consensus," the discussions on Friday will end at 4.45 pm.