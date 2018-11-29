"If all this is analyzed from a purely economic point of view, it is undeniable that leaving the European Union will have a cost because there will be new barriers to trade. But the people who want to leave the union do not focus so much on that cost but on the political and constitutional benefits of the exit, "Philip Hammond, the head of the British Treasury, explained to the BBC. Then the criticism rained down on him. Once the country begins to suffer the restrictions, it could happen was has happened with "Brexit widowers": accumulate a good amount of repentants. For example, if the immigration of European workers were to be restricted, the economy would enter a deep recession. Trade and tourism depend on this labor force. The Brexists say they will be quickly replaced by Indian, Pakistani and other former colonists. But if a new massive migration of Asian workers is not accepted, it would be difficult for British citizens of Indian or Pakistani origin to want to do minor jobs when they have all the possibilities of climbing the social ladder.