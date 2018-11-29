Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is at the summit in the wake of the gruesome slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and allegations that he ordered the killing inside the country's consulate in Turkey's capital last month. Trump has given the prince a pass while citing exaggerated claims of Saudi military contracts and investments in the U.S., and Putin has not criticized Saudi Arabia or the prince either. But European and other leaders are likely to try to avoid a photo-op that could cause backlash at home by appearing to legitimize the man who U.S. intelligence agencies concluded ordered the killing.