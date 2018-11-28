The United State's President Donald Trump rushed to defend the prince and detached him from the murder. He confessed that he could not antagonize the leader of a country that was buying more than $ 1 billion in airplanes and weapons from the United States. And even, dismissed a CIA investigation that corroborates that the prince was the one who gave the order to kill the journalist. Now, the possible presence of Bin Salman in Buenos Aires bothers Trump – the White House refused to confirm or dismiss a private meeting between them – as well as with British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron. Both in London and in Paris, not only does the murder provoke revulsion, but videos coming from Yemen where hundreds of thousands of people are starving because of the war launched by the Saudi forces against the Hutian rebels are also followed with horror. Bin Salman refuses to resume peace talks and that is another charge for which he is sought in international justice.