With lame duck President Michel Temer in the waning days of his presidency, all eyes are on his far-right successor Jail Bolsonaro, who takes office on January 1. Bolsonaro will be conspicuous by his absence however, declining Temer's invitation to attend on the grounds that he is still recovering from being stabbed and seriously injured during his election campaign. However, some of his top aides are expected to attend and hold their first meetings with the entourages of like-minded protectionist leaders, like Donald Trump.