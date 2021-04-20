Lista de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: en qué categoría dio la sorpresa Acapulco Shore

Acapulco Shore, logró una histórica nominación al entrar en la categoría “Mejor Reality Show Internacional” (Foto: MTVLA)

Este año, la nueva edición de los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” sorprendió a los fans con las nuevas categorías que agregaron para la premiación, pues por primera vez, MTV incluyó lo mejor de la televisión no guionada y reality shows, en el que se destaca la nominación del reality mexicano Acapulco Shore.

Durante dos noches se premiará a lo mejor de la televisión y del cine en la ciudad de Los Ángeles. El domingo 16 de mayo, a las 8:00 pm, se transmitirá en vivo por MTV los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” 2021, donde serán anunciados los nominados a las categorías de series de TV guionadas y cine; los ganadores en las categorías relacionadas a televisión no guionada y reality shows se revelarán el lunes 17 de mayo a la misma hora, en la transmisión “Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED”.

Entre los que lideran las nominaciones se encuentra la miniserie de televisión estadounidense de Disney+, WandaVision, nominada en 5 categorías, como “Mejor serie”, “Mejor actuación en una serie” por la actriz Elizabeth Olsen y “Mejor héroe” por el actor Teyonah Parris; además, la serie de comedia dramática Emily in Paris, interpretada por Lily Collins, se llevó 4 nominaciones, entre los que destacan “Mejor serie” y “Mejor beso”.

Los realities que recibieron más nominaciones y considerados los más maratoneados esta cuarentena son: Floor Is Lava, Love Is Blind, Selling Sunset, The Circle, Tiger King y Unsolved Mysteries.

WandaVision, nominada en 5 categorías (MARVEL STUDIOS/ DISNEY PLUS)

Asimismo, el reality show que sigue la vida de un grupo de jóvenes en las playas de Acapulco, Acapulco Shore, logró una histórica nominación al entrar en la categoría “Mejor Reality Show Internacional”.

"Bridgerton" está nominada como Mejor Serie (EFE)

Lista de nominados a los “MTV Movie & TV Awards” y “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted”

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Borat Siguiente Película Documental

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

MEJOR SERIE

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

MEJOR HÉROE

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid – The Boys

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

MEJOR BESO

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre – Bad Trip

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

MEJOR VILLANO

Aya Cash – The Boys

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

MEJOR PELEA

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight

The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

ACTUACIÓN TERRORÍFICA

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn – Freaky

MEJOR DÚO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)

The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS, REALITY SHOWS:

MEJOR SERIE DOCU-REALITY

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

MEJOR REALITY SHOW INTERNACIONAL

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

MEJOR SHOW DE CITAS

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

MEJOR ELENCO EN UN REALITY

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

MEJOR REALITY DE COMPETENCIA

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

MEJOR REALITY DE LIFESTYLE

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

MEJOR NUEVO REALITY

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

MEJOR TALK SHOW O DE ACTUALIDAD

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

MEJOR REALITY DE COMEDIA O JUEGOS

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

MEJOR HOST

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

ESTRELLA REVELACIÓN EN REDES

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

MEJOR REALITY DE MISTERIO O CRIMEN EN VIDA REAL

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

MEJOR PELEA

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

La audiencia puede votar por sus favoritos en la página vote.mtv.com hasta el 30 de abril, en las 25 categorías como el “Mejor show de citas”, “Mejor beso” y “Mejor pelea”.

