View this post on Instagram

#TBT to #2014 and my first network job on #CBS @2brokegirlscbs and to the day I met some of the fiercest and talented ladies I know ❤❤❤ @jeanniegrigio @mollypanphotography #CynthiaDallas and oh yeah, we got to work with @katdenningsss @bethbehrs and the hilarious @theofficialjencoolidge #DreamsComeTrue #fierce #women #actorslife #actor #actress #TV #BTS #ILoveMyJob