(FromL) Burkinabe director and member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Maimouna N’Diaye, Greek director and member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Yorgos Lanthimos, French director and member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Enki Bilal, Italian director and member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Alice Rohrwacher, Mexican director and President of the Jury of the Cannes Film Festival Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, US director and member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Kelly Reichardt, Polish director and member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Pawel Pawlikowski, US actress and member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Elle Fanning and French director and member of the jury of the Cannes Film Festival Robin Campillo pose as they arrive for the screening of the film “The Dead Don’t Die” during the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)