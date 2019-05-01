El tiempo se cumplió para que Meghan Markle se convirtiera en mamá, pero junto al príncipe Harry no ha confirmado que ya nació su primer bebé. Sin embargo, hay algunas pistas que abren la puerta a la posibilidad de que el nuevo integrante de la familia real británica ya nació.
Hace 15 días en el Instagram de los duques de Sussex se mencionó al bebé cuando agradecían el apoyo a las fundaciones que respaldan. "En nombre del duque, la duquesa y el bebé Sussex, te damos las gracias", se lee en la publicación.
Llamó la atención que fue la primera vez que mencionaban a su bebé, pues siempre habían agradecido muestras de apoyo solo a nombre de ellos dos.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
Eso ocurrió hace un par de semanas, y para el próximo 8 de mayo, el Palacio de Buckingham confirmó la presencia de Meghan y Harry en los Países Bajos.
Eso significaría que la duquesa ya estaría en condiciones para aparecer públicamente, o que el bebé nacerá en estos días y ella podrá recuperarse rápidamente.
En Amsterdam, Harry realizará un compromiso oficial antes de viajar a La Haya, donde lanzará oficialmente la cuenta regresiva de un año para los Juegos Invictus 2020 que se celebran allí.
Es por eso que los fans de la pareja real esperan que el nuevo miembro de la familia nazca a más tardar los primeros de mayo.
Today is #earthday – an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday
Y es que por otro lado, se asumió que el bebé Sussex nacería antes de la partida del príncipe Carlos y Camila a Alemania para una gira de tres días, el 7 de mayo. Se calculó que el feliz abuelo conocería a su nieto o nieta, antes de viajar.
Además, existe otra pista gracias a Daniel Martin, un maquillista amigo de Meghan que estuvo en Windsor durante la semana pasada. En sus historias de Instagram se vio en un camino que conecta a la nueva casa de los duques, Frogmore Cottage.
Las especulaciones giraron en torno a que quizá Meghan lo llamó para que la maquillara para una posible sesión fotográfica con la que presentarían al bebé.
Visita real
Por si fuera poco, la presencia de la Reina Isabel II para visitar a Meghan en su redisencia oficial en Windsor despertó aún más los rumores de que el bebé ya nació.
El primogénito de la ex actriz estadounidense, de 37 años, y el príncipe, de 34 , será el octavo bisnieto de la reina de Inglaterra y ocupará el séptimo puesto en la línea de sucesión al trono.
Isabel II además fue a conocer los arreglos y remodelaciones que se hicieron en la residencia de Frogmore Cottage, ubicada en los terrenos de Windsor, valuados en unos 3 millones de libras esterlinas, monto que, según el tabloide The Sun, corrió a cargo de Meghan y Harry.
Nada está confirmado, pero Meghan había dicho que el bebé nacería a finales de abril. Mientras tanto, su marido cumplió con compromisos en los últimos días, sin mencionar nada sobre su paternidad.