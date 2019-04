"I feel like I'm happier and feel prettier the less I look in the mirror, and the more I am thinking about my impact outside." ❤️ Our #BeautifulIssue cover star, Jennifer Garner, thinks about beauty "very holistically," and we couldn't agree more. https://t.co/Wtdqj2S7xj pic.twitter.com/XC61840uZ2

— People (@people) April 24, 2019