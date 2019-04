View this post on Instagram

Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. 🌎 Let’s clean up our oceans 🌊 our land ⛰. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. ♻️♻️♻️ Water in cans, not plastic. #ChangeisComing #mananalu #aluminum #aluminumcans #water #cannedwater #choosecans #recycle #plasticpollution #HydrateLike @ballcorporation shot on the amazing GEMINI by @reddigitalcinema and @leitzcine @leicacamerausa Aloha j. I’m sorry @i.am.aurelius does not know how to spell. It’s Infinitely RECYCLABLE. Not recycleable. He’s young. And I’m working. Sorry