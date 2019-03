View this post on Instagram

So grateful to all the folks canvassing, phonebanking, galvanizing the #vote! We need you. Without you democracy can not be realized. Thank you to each and every one of you for individually choosing to give face to the movement of hope and change. For creating community with civility, grace, passion and love. I am only one vote, but together we are many…! #SomosMas #GoTeam #GOTV #midtermsmatter @zoesaldana @evalongoria @americaferrera @hereisgina