View this post on Instagram

A few moments from Saturday’s visit to @espaciomigrante, a shelter that helps migrants with some of their basic needs while waiting the faith of their journey. @iwillharness partnered with @fams2gether to bring supplies to mothers and their children in Tijuana, Mexico.. to donate and support: EspacioMigrante.Org and FamiliesBelongTogether.Org 🎥: @ryanpierswilliams #HarnessBeyondBorders