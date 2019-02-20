Burberry se encuentra en el centro de una nueva polémica. La firma pidió disculpas tras presentar durante su desfile en la Semana de la Moda de Londres un buzo que simula tener una soga colgada alrededor del cuello. Una de sus propias modelos criticó a través de Instagram la falta de sensibilidad de la marca británica y logró que la prenda sea retirada de la colección.
"Sentimos profundamente el sufrimiento causado por uno de nuestros productos presentados en nuestra colección otoño-invierno 2019", expresó mediante un comunicado Marco Gobetti, Director Ejecutivo de la firma. "Aunque el diseño estaba inspirado en la temática náutica, ha sido un gesto insensible y cometimos un error".
@burberry @riccardotisci17 Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway. How could anyone overlook this and think it would be okay to do this especially in a line dedicated to young girls and youth. The impressionable youth. Not to mention the rising suicide rates world wide. Let’s not forget about the horrifying history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck. A massive brand like Burberry who is typically considered commercial and classy should not have overlooked such an obvious resemblance. I left my fitting extremely triggered after seeing this look (even though I did not wear it myself). Feeling as though I was right back where I was when I was going through an experience with suicide in my family. Also to add in they briefly hung one from the ceiling (trying to figure out the knot) and were laughing about it in the dressing room. I had asked to speak to someone about it but the only thing I was told to do was to write a letter. I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was “it’s fashion. Nobody cares about what’s going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself” well I’m sorry but this is an issue bigger than myself. The issue is not about me being upset, there is a bigger picture here of what fashion turns a blind eye to or does to gain publicity. A look so ignorantly put together and a situation so poorly handled. I am ashamed to have been apart of the show. #burberry. I did not post this to disrespect the designer or the brand but to simply express an issue I feel very passionate about.
La modelo Liz Kennedy denunció a la marca sentenciando: "El suicidio no es moda. No es glamuroso ni atrevido", y añadió dirigiéndose directamente a Riccardo Tisci, el director creativo de Burberry: "No puedo comprender cómo pueden permitir que un atuendo que parece llevar una soga al cuello salga a la pasarela".
Kennedy aseguró que se arrepiente de haber participado del desfile y contó cuál fue su reacción inicial al ver el suéter, "Salí de las pruebas de vestuario extremadamente engañada después de ver este 'look' (aunque no lo llevé yo misma)".
La maniquí resaltó la falta de criterio que tuvieron al promocionar una prenda que evoca recuerdos de "los espeluznantes linchamientos del pasado" y que además es un producto dirigido a la juventud.
También reveló que el personal de la marca se estaba burlando de la prenda e incluso "colgaron una de las cuerdas del techo (para ver cómo sería el nudo) y se rieron".
"Cómo pudo pasarse esto por alto y pensar que estaría bien hacerlo especialmente en una línea dedicada a las chicas jóvenes y a la juventud", cuestionó Liz. "Hay cientos de maneras de anudar una cuerda y eligen hacerlo como una soga ignorando completamente el hecho de que estaba colgando del cuello".
Kennedy explicó en su relato que intentó hablar con alguien del tema pero que le respondieron: "Es moda. A nadie le importa lo que está pasando en tu vida personal, así que guárdatelo para ti misma". Liz reconoció que aunque el tema sí la afecta personalmente porque sufrió un episodio de suicidio en su familia, "Este es un asunto mucho más grande".
Gobetti, por su parte, aseguró que le pidió disculpas a Kennedy y Tisci añadió que "sentía profundamente el daño provocado por una de las prendas de su show el domingo", y que jamás fue su intención ofender a nadie. "Esto no refleja mis valores ni los de Burberry y hemos retirado el articulo de la colección. Me aseguraré de que esto no vuelva a suceder jamás".
