View this post on Instagram

The story of Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” which won Best Foreign Language Film at the #GoldenGIobes, is animated by the sympathetic and authoritative presence of @yalitzaapariciomtz, the screen discovery of 2018. Here she is in one of our Great Performers short films. Choreographed and directed bu @justin_peck and with music by @carolineadelaideshaw, see more short films at the link in our bio.