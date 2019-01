The main event of LWA's "Let's Say Goodbye" erupts into mayhem as @MrStudtacularBS turns his attention away from @Ricky_Swayze and towards @jdfffn!!https://t.co/tGKox2ct4w pic.twitter.com/0XpZPz8h4P

— Laredo Wrestling Alliance (@lwa_wrestlingtx) December 30, 2018