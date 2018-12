Top 12 I have seen this year. Some yet to see. In no order.

“Roma”

“You Were Never Really Here”

"Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

“Leave No Trace”

"At the Gates of Eternity"

“The Rider”

“First Man”

“Sorry to Bother You”

“Killing” (Tsukamoto)

“The Favourite”

“Mandy”

“First Reformed”

— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) December 30, 2018