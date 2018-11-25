La estrella de Hollywood Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, más conocido como Jaime Lannister en Game of Thrones, expresó su descontento sobre los incidentes ocurrido antes del partido entre River y Boca por la final de la Copa Libertadores.
El actor compartió imágenes de cuando visitó los estadio de ambos equipos en su paso por Argentina y se mostró muy crítico de lo que ocurrió el sábado tras la suspensión del partido.
"Hace un año tuve la suerte de visitar el estadio de River y el de Boca, dos grandes clubes que le han dado incontables momentos de gloria a todos los amantes de este hermoso deporte. Lo que pasó ayer fue el trabajo de unos idiotas", dijo el actor en su post.
View this post on Instagram
A year ago I was lucky enough to visit both the home of River Plate and the home of Boca Juniors. Two great clubs that have given every real lover of the beautiful game countless moments of glory. What happened last night was the work of idiots .Tonight we will finally get the game we’ve been waiting for. Good luck. May the best team win . Wish I could be there but will be glued to the screen to watch @bocajrsoficial and @carpoficial play for the trophy 🏆 in @libertadores
"Me gustaría poder estar allí pero estaré pegado a la pantalla para mirar a Boca y a River jugar por el trofeo de la Copa Libertadores", concluyó Coster-Waldau sobre el partido que finamente se iba a jugar este domingo y fue postergada nuevamente por la Conmebol.
MÁS SOBRE ESTE TEMA:
Comentarios