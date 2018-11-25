View this post on Instagram

A year ago I was lucky enough to visit both the home of River Plate and the home of Boca Juniors. Two great clubs that have given every real lover of the beautiful game countless moments of glory. What happened last night was the work of idiots .Tonight we will finally get the game we’ve been waiting for. Good luck. May the best team win . Wish I could be there but will be glued to the screen to watch @bocajrsoficial and @carpoficial play for the trophy 🏆 in @libertadores