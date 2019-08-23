Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU (Foto: Anna Moneymaker/ The New York Times)
Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU (Foto: Anna Moneymaker/ The New York Times)

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, anunció este viernes dos subidas de aranceles a productos chinos en respuesta a los gravámenes que impuso este viernes Pekín a bienes de Estados Unidos.

"A partir del 1 de octubre, los 250.000 MILLONES DE DÓLARES de bienes y productos procedentes de China, que actualmente están gravados con un 25 %, estarán gravados con un 30 %", dijo Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

Además, el mandatario informó de que los 300.000 millones de dólares restantes de importaciones chinas, que estaban sujetas a partir del 1 de septiembre a aranceles del 10%, ahora estarán gravadas con un 15%.

