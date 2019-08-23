El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, anunció este viernes dos subidas de aranceles a productos chinos en respuesta a los gravámenes que impuso este viernes Pekín a bienes de Estados Unidos.
"A partir del 1 de octubre, los 250.000 MILLONES DE DÓLARES de bienes y productos procedentes de China, que actualmente están gravados con un 25 %, estarán gravados con un 30 %", dijo Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.
Además, el mandatario informó de que los 300.000 millones de dólares restantes de importaciones chinas, que estaban sujetas a partir del 1 de septiembre a aranceles del 10%, ahora estarán gravadas con un 15%.
….Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer. As President, I can no longer allow this to happen! In the spirit of achieving Fair Trade, we must Balance this very….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
…Additionally, the remaining 300 BILLION DOLLARS of goods and products from China, that was being taxed from September 1st at 10%, will now be taxed at 15%. Thank you for your attention to this matter!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
