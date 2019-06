POLICE: MBPD arrested a woman this morning seen “jabbing at a sea turtle nest and stomping all over the nest.” Thankfully, it appears the eggs were not damaged.

Sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1 through October 31. #MBShareTheShore

👉: https://t.co/hxSdKy5rZk pic.twitter.com/TmutaApzsJ

— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 15, 2019