Heartbroken to hear that I won't get a chance to meet Zoe Kotnik this year, what happened doesn't really matter and the only thing that does is if she's doing alright and her happiness. After the news from @viperdemoteam regarding her removal from command I have one thing to say to Col. Derek O'Malley from the 20th Fighter Wing. I've managed close to a thousand employees in my lifetime, at various jobs, and I have not once posted on social media that I "Fired someone" after the fact. Look I understand that I don't know what happened but that shouldn't matter, you should handle these "Business decisions" with a little more grace and professionalism than putting a damn good pilot on blast publically. A simple "Zoe stepped down due to personal reasons, we're sad to see her go but happy to see Rain back in the Viper" would have been sufficient. You should be ashamed of yourself…rant off.