Stop the privatization movement in LA and you’ll stop it everywhere—words to inspire from none other than public education luminary Diane Ravitch. Today at Hamilton High, she walked the picket line and thanked LA teachers for our courage. #UTLAStrong #LAUSDstrike #WeAreLA pic.twitter.com/Xh14vOlwhV

— United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) January 17, 2019