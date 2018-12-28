Las autoridades de Nueva York informaron que controlaban la explosión ocurrida en una planta eléctrica que causó una misteriosa luz azul en el cielo de la ciudad este jueves a la noche.

"Las luces que vieron sobre la ciudad parecen deberse a la explosión de un transformador en la planta de Con Ed en Queens", dijo la policía. "El incendio está bajo control", agregó.

Poco después, la empresa Con Edison confirmó el incendio en "una sub estación de Astoria" y dijo que brindaría actualizaciones. 

Por su parte, los bomberos informaron que el accidente estaba bajo control y que no había víctimas.

Los ciudadanos compartieron en las redes sociales su asombro por el extraño fenómeno. Varios lo compararon a la escena de una película de ciencia ficción.

Noticia en desarrollo…

 

