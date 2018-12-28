Las autoridades de Nueva York informaron que controlaban la explosión ocurrida en una planta eléctrica que causó una misteriosa luz azul en el cielo de la ciudad este jueves a la noche.
"Las luces que vieron sobre la ciudad parecen deberse a la explosión de un transformador en la planta de Con Ed en Queens", dijo la policía. "El incendio está bajo control", agregó.
ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison. pic.twitter.com/fdzQKs1wVV
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018
Poco después, la empresa Con Edison confirmó el incendio en "una sub estación de Astoria" y dijo que brindaría actualizaciones.
We're working with the @FDNY to respond a substation fire in Astoria and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. AQ
— Con Edison (@ConEdison) December 28, 2018
Por su parte, los bomberos informaron que el accidente estaba bajo control y que no había víctimas.
#FDNY units have responded to 1740 31 St in Astoria. The incident is under control. There are no injuries reported, and no fire.
— FDNY (@FDNY) December 28, 2018
Los ciudadanos compartieron en las redes sociales su asombro por el extraño fenómeno. Varios lo compararon a la escena de una película de ciencia ficción.
#Nyc #fire in the sky tonight. I feel like I'm watching am #alien invasion pic.twitter.com/njN13rybAR
— Doctor Deena (@Doctor_Deena) December 28, 2018
What in the world is happening in Astoria? Crazy blue light coming from Queens. pic.twitter.com/gZGjJ2CuC5
— Tara Buonassissi (@taramay1144) December 28, 2018
Light in Sky 🌌 #nyc pic.twitter.com/IQQOAWfVQw
— Halimah DeOliveira (@BeYouInHD) December 28, 2018
What the heck happened in the sky over #Manhattan tonight?! This was CRAZY! (Taken from my apartment on the #UWS) #NYC #Sky #BlueSky #NewYorkCity pic.twitter.com/Oz1tdOt1hs
— Rebecca Perry (@followsthestars) December 28, 2018
Here’s how it ended, as abruptly as it started! #NYC #transformer @wcbs880 #lights pic.twitter.com/YOpGmipYst
— Steve Scott (@SteveScottNEWS) December 28, 2018
These gender reveal parties are getting out of hand! #Astoria #Queens #NYC #Bluelight pic.twitter.com/EQS2afci6L
— JT Chan (@jtchan77) December 28, 2018
this is how FAST the sky went from light to dark .. #nyc #Astoria pic.twitter.com/S0imPwGdSO
— angie🍓 (@jkimnida) December 28, 2018
Power Surge at the ConEd facility in Astoria. pic.twitter.com/Iehisp2klj
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 28, 2018
Noticia en desarrollo…