Ryan Burge, in scheduled arraignment. It didn’t happen. State upped charge to First Degree Murder, Defense waived right to speedy trial to have more time to deal with that. Arraignment now set for Dencember 4. Burge accused of killing 5 yr old girl in his care. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/6t0RguzC1g

— Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) November 8, 2018